Shed fire on Sorrel Ave. spreads to neighboring building
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a shed fire believed to be caused by arson.
Around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene in the 2700 block of Sorrel Ave near Chippewa St.
Firefighters responded to the same location one hour ago to find a small trash fire.
When officials returned to the scene they found a shed engulfed in flames. According to a report, the blaze extended to an adjacent building causing $500 worth of damage.
No injuries have been reported.
The owner of the shed is unknown.
