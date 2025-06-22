Latest Weather Blog
'She didn't deserve it:' Mother asking for answers in daughter's killing outside Baton Rouge club
BATON ROUGE - A mother is looking for answers and asking people to come forward after her daughter was killed in a barrage of gunfire outside an afterhours club.
Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said that officers collected more than 160 shell casings outside of the club at 3535 Choctaw Dr., where 24-year-old Prenesha Wagner was killed and five others were injured.
Morse said that women were fighting outside the blue building. Joining the chaos, men in the crowd pulled guns and started shooting at one another. A BRPD officer in the area heard the shots and drove toward the gunfire, firing shots toward at least one of the shooters.
Officers detained multiple people for questioning, impounded eight cars and confiscated six guns.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Prenesha's mother, Lisa Wagner, joined Chief Morse's plea for information.
"Please come forward," she said. "She didn't deserve it."
Morse asked for anyone with video - especially of the fight - to send it to BRPD or CrimeStoppers.
