57°
Latest Weather Blog
Shazam!' bests newcomers with $25.1M second weekend
NEW YORK (AP) - A quartet of newcomers in movie theaters couldn't shake "Shazam!" from the top spot, as the superhero comedy led the box office for the second straight weekend with an estimated $25.1 million in ticket sales.
Lionsgate's "Hellboy" remake has been expected to vie with "Shazam!" on the weekend. But on the heels of terrible reviews, it flopped with $12 million.
That allowed the body-swap comedy "Little" to move into second place with a strong $15.5 million opening. The film stars 14-year-old Marsai Martin, along with Regina Hall and Issa Rae.
The animated Laika Studios release "Missing Link" disappointed with a $5.8 million debut. The college romance "After" opened with $6.2 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...