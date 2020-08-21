About 900 new coronavirus cases in La. Friday, another 50 deaths reported statewide

FRIDAY: Louisiana is reporting 899 cases, a total of 141,720. There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,546.

Hospitalizations were down by 36, now sitting at 1,051. Ventilator use was down by six, now at 172.

THURSDAY: Louisiana is reporting 1,034 new cases, a total of 140,821. There were 28 additional deaths, raising the statewide total to 4,496.

Hospitalizations fell by 73, down to 1,087, and there were three more patients on ventilators, up to 178.

WEDNESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 779 new cases Wednesday, a total of 139,903. There were 37 additional deaths reported for a statewide total of 4,468.

Hospitalizations dropped by 44, now at 1,160 and ventilator use fell to 175.

Total recoveries are now sitting at 118,120, an increase of 14,608 since last week.

TUESDAY: Louisiana is reporting 644 new cases, a total of 139,125. There were 28 additional deaths for a statewide total of 4,431.

Hospitalizations were down by 22, now sitting at 1,204 as of Tuesday. Ventilator use was up by three, now at 187.

MONDAY: Louisiana is reporting 735 new cases Monday, a statewide total of 138,485. There were 19 additional deaths for a total of 4,403.

Hospitalizations were up by 30, a total of 1,226. Five fewer patients were on ventilators as of Monday.

WEEKEND: Hospitalizations and patients on ventilators dropped as total cases of coronavirus in Louisiana since March reached 137,918. There were 1,253 new cases reported Sunday. Sunday was the first update since Friday as the state does not report virus information on Saturdays. Fewer than 1,200 people were hospitalized and 189 patients were on ventilators, fewer than Friday.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of the Thursday(8/20):

Ascension: 3,140 cases / 83 deaths

Assumption: 626 cases / 20 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 13,133 cases / 392 deaths

East Feliciana: 674 cases / 41 deaths

Iberville: 1,318 cases / 52 deaths

Livingston: 3,197 cases / 60 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 868 cases / 34 deaths

St. Helena: 301 cases / 2 death

St. James: 743 cases / 33 deaths

Tangipahoa: 3,868 cases / 87 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 766 cases / 38 deaths

West Feliciana: 455 cases / 18 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

