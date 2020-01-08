53°
Sharon Weston Broome planning to seek re-election in 2020

1 hour 45 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 January 08, 2020 5:32 PM January 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she will be running for re-election this year. 

Broome said in her 2020 State of the City she hasn't picked a date for a formal announcement and wants to solidify a few goals before the official start of her re-election campaign. Last month, Broome sent an email to supporters, asking her followers to start sending donations to help her reach a $5,000 goal by Jan. 1. 

Municipal elections are scheduled for Nov, 3. Qualifying for the mayoral race begins July 15. 

