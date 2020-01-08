Sharon Weston Broome planning to seek re-election in 2020

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she will be running for re-election this year.

Broome said in her 2020 State of the City she hasn't picked a date for a formal announcement and wants to solidify a few goals before the official start of her re-election campaign. Last month, Broome sent an email to supporters, asking her followers to start sending donations to help her reach a $5,000 goal by Jan. 1.

Municipal elections are scheduled for Nov, 3. Qualifying for the mayoral race begins July 15.