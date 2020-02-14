43°
Shareef O'Neal, son of basketball legend Shaq, says he's transferring to LSU

Friday, February 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The son of LSU Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal says he plans to follow in his father's footsteps and play for the Tigers.

Shareef O'Neal told Sports Illustrated on Friday he will be transferring to LSU. O'Neal said last month he planned to leave UCLA but is only now announcing he will join his father's alma mater.

