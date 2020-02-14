43°
Shareef O'Neal, son of basketball legend Shaq, says he's transferring to LSU
BATON ROUGE - The son of LSU Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal says he plans to follow in his father's footsteps and play for the Tigers.
Shareef O'Neal told Sports Illustrated on Friday he will be transferring to LSU. O'Neal said last month he planned to leave UCLA but is only now announcing he will join his father's alma mater.
Shareef O'Neal is headed to LSU. He tells @robinlundberg why he's following in his dad's footsteps https://t.co/10nqM01tSJ pic.twitter.com/USkoT6oOub— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2020
