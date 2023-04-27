66°
Shaquille O'Neal's chicken restaurant set to open first Louisiana location in renovated casino
BATON ROUGE - Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing new flavor to the capital city, according to a report from KLFY.
Shaq's chicken chain, Big Chicken, will be coming to Baton Rouge in the summer of 2023. The restaurant, which already has locations in 11 states, will be located inside the Hollywood Casino on River Road as part of the casino's rebranding effort.
According to Big Chicken's website, the menu features "O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal."
