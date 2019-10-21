Shaquille O'Neal pays a family's rent for one year

Photo: CNN

ATLANTA, GA - Former LSU star turned international basketball sensation Shaquille O'Neal has offered to cover one family's rent for an entire year.

According to CNN, a 12-year-old named Isaiah Payton was paralyzed in a shooting at a football game.

Payton's mother said learning how to care for her son since the shooting meant leaving her job, which added financial stress to her emotional turmoil.

On top of this, according to ESPN, Payton's medical team would not release him from the hospital due to the fact that his family's one-bedroom apartment wasn't handicap accessible.

Once Shaq heard Payton's story, he was moved to step in and help.

The former Laker's star said, "I reached out to the family because I wanted to see the son and they said he's not going to release the son until she's able to move to the first floor. So, we found her a house. I'm going to pay her rent for the year and I'm going to give her some furniture and it's sad because her son is paralyzed from the chest down and no mother should have to go through that."

Now, the Payton family has a home in a good neighborhood.