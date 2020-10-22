Shaquille O'Neal named reserve sheriff's deputy in St. Martin Parish

Former LSU and NBA star Shaquille O'Neal was honored by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, which named the retired basketball player a reserve deputy this week.

The department says it hosted Shaq at its offices Wednesday and officially appointed him as a special reserve deputy.

Though he made his fame in the sports world, Shaq has always been vocal about his interest in law enforcement. In 2017 he went as far as to express interest in running for sheriff in Florida.

"This is not about politics for me. It's something that I always wanted to do. It's just about bringing people closer together," Shaq said at the time.

The basketball icon is currently appointed as an honorary deputy in multiple parishes and counties across the country.