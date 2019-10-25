Shaquille O'Neal mourning loss of sister to cancer

ORLANDO - Famous basketball player Shaquille O'Neal is mourning the loss of his sister.

The former Lakers center and LSU alum announced Thursday morning his sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, died from cancer. She is the younger sister of the basketball star, both sharing the same mother. O'Neal credits her father, Phillip Harrison, for much his upbringing.

Harrison-Jex, who was 40 years old, was diagnosed with the disease three years ago. O'Neal was noticeably absent from TNT's "Inside the NBA" Thursday, where his co-hosts shared the tragic news.

Shaq's sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, died of cancer at 40 years old this morning.



The Inside crew send their condolences ??



(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/FgjewOQp72 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2019

The hosts posted a tribute on Twitter in memory of Ayesha. NBA commissioner Adam Silver made an appearance on the show, passing on his condolences to the O'Neal family.

"It's times like this when we're all together," Silver said on the broadcast.

Shaq is currently in Orlando spending time with family.