Shaq tangles with tree during NBA halftime show

Shaquille O'Neal got into the holiday spirit by taking down a decorated tree on the set of the NBA on TNT halftime show on Christmas Day.

The 7'1", 300-plus pound former LSU star was engaging in horseplay with Kenny "The Jet" Smith when he sprinted toward the Christmas tree and tackled it. While ornaments went flying, Shaq failed to topple the tree despite his commitment to the arboreal assault.

O'Neal, now aged 42, may be regretting the decision on the day after Christmas, he certainly created a memorable moment for NBA viewers and his co-hosts. You can watch the video of Shaq diving into the tree on YouTube.

The incident is not Shaq's first encounter with a Christmas tree on national television. On the set of a postgame show in 2011 on the same network, a decorated tree fell onto O'Neal with equally hilarious results.