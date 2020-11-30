36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shaq spotted at PMAC for LSU Basketball's home-opener

4 hours 33 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, November 30 2020 Nov 30, 2020 November 30, 2020 7:00 PM November 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sports legend and former LSU Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal was spotted at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as the Tigers host their first home game of the 2020 season. His son, Shareef O'Neal, is expected to play Monday night.

Shaq was spotted in the bleachers shortly before LSU tipped off against Southeastern Monday night. 

Shareef O'Neal transferred to LSU earlier this year and is expected play his first home game for the Tigers Monday night.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days