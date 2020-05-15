Shaq, Snoop Dog, Raising Cane's host online graduation party for 2020 seniors

BATON ROUGE - "Today is the first day of the rest of your life," is a phrase that's typically associated with graduation day. It sums up the value of all the hard work students have put into reaching the unforgettable moment of receiving their diplomas.

But this year's class of 2020 faced an unprecedented set of circumstances when novel coronavirus swept across the globe, shuttering businesses, schools, and turning every day life upside down.

Despite the upsetting circumstances, students and faculty pushed through, moving classes to online platforms and now, adapting graduation commencement speeches and programs to those same online platforms.

Celebrities with ties to Louisiana are showing their support of the stalwart students that make up the class of 2020.

On Friday, Raising Cane’s, Snoop Dogg (DJ Snoopadelic) and Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) are hosting an epic graduation party for high school and college seniors across the nation.

The virtual party begins at 8 p.m. CST, and can be viewed online, via Facebook Live.

In addition to this, throughout the week, high schools and colleges from coast to coast that have formed special partnerships with Raising Cane’s will each receive customized “Congrats Seniors!” videos featuring one of three major pro football stars: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

It's been a tough year for graduates, but their tenacity has brought them to the finish line and some of the community's most celebrated athletes and artists are rallying around them in support of their achievements.