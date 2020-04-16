Shaq's daughter Amirah O'Neal to play basketball at LSU

Image via Shareef O'Neal's Twitter (@SSJreef)

BATON ROUGE - Amirah O'Neal, the daughter of LSU and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has joined her father's alma mater, according to a tweet from her brother, Shareef O'Neal.

LSU athletics announced Wednesday that Amirah's brother, Shareef, was officially transferring from UCLA to play basketball for the university.

Just one day later, Shareef announced that his sister would be joining him, posting a photo to his Twitter.

"THE BROTHER SISTER DUO! Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU," Shareef wrote.

THE BROTHER SISTER DUO! Congrats to my sister on committing to LSU???? pic.twitter.com/KBoFW57gwN — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) April 16, 2020

Amirah, 18 years old, stands in front of a large Mike the Tiger, holding a basketball in an LSU uniform. She is wearing the number 11, which her brother Shareef has also been known to wear. During Shaquille's time as a tiger, he famously wore the number 33.

Before her collegiate career, Amirah played basketball in Santa Monica, California at Crossroads High School. She will now follow in her family's footsteps, according to Shareef O'Neal.

The LSU Athletic Department has not yet released any information confirming Amirah's commitment to the team.