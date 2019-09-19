81°
Shaq is back: NBA star to DJ at Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - World-famous basketball star Shaquille O'Neal is returning to his college stomping grounds this fall to put on a show near LSU.
Fred's bar announced on Instagram Wednesday that Shaq is returning Friday, Nov. 22 to DJ for the night. Shaq has been known to do shows at venues across the country under the moniker "DJ Diesel."
Shaq is Back ?? Friday, November 22nd ?? Invitation required for entry ??
Shaq is one of the most famous athletes to come out of LSU, playing for the Tigers from '89 to '92 before moving on to his stellar career in the NBA.
