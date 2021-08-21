91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sha'Carri Richardson maintains optimism despite finishing last in return to track

1 hour 21 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, August 21 2021 Aug 21, 2021 August 21, 2021 5:40 PM August 21, 2021 in News
Source: ESPN
By: Paula Jones

EUGENE, Oregon - Former LSU track and field sprinter, Sha'carri Richardson came in last place at Saturday's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. 

According to ESPN, the 21-year-old Dallas native competed alongside eight other runners in the 100 meters and then withdrew from the 200 meters.

Richardson's time in the 100 was 11.14 seconds.

This was a far cry from the fastest recorded time she clocked during a 100-meter dash; it was at the 2021 Miramar Invitational that Richardson ran the 100 meter in 10.72 seconds. 

But during Saturday's race at The University of Oregon, Jamaican Olympian Elaine Thompson-Herah won with a time of 10.54 seconds. 

Fellow Jamaicans, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished second and third, respectively. 

Richardson came in ninth place but maintained a positive attitude. 

Trending News

In a post-race interview with reporters, she made it clear that she wasn't "done." Reiterating that this was only one race, Richardson said a single race doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. 

2021 has been a tough year for the athlete. Her biological mother passed away in June, and though Richardson became a gold-medal hopeful by performing well during the Olympic trials, she tested positive for marijuana after the event, which resulted in the erasure of her victory and a 30-day ban that nixed her Olympic dreams.

Despite these challenges, Richardson appears to be doing her best to remain optimistic about her future in the track and field arena. 

Such a positive outlook may be very realistic, as Richardson is reportedly the sixth-fastest woman in track and field history. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days