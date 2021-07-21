Sha'Carri Richardson, Kanye West collaborate for new Beats by Dre ad

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU athlete Sha'Carri Richardson debuted her collaboration with Dr. Dre and Kanye West during game six of the NBA Finals.

Richardson starred in the Beats by Dre commercial during the Bucks and Suns game Tuesday night.

.@itskerrii doesn't need you to let her do anything.



Scored and edited by @kanyewest

Featured track is “No Child Left Behind”

DONDA is officially out in 48 hours! ? pic.twitter.com/9eZN6XJM41 — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) July 21, 2021

A new Kanye West song, "No Child Left Behind," played in the background while Sha'Carri was doing a track workout.

The song is from DONDA, Kanye's new album, which releases on July 22.

Richardson will not be competing in the 100-meter dash or 4x100 relay during the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana use.