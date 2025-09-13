SGFD: 2 firefighters injured in Rue Desiree fire, likely started by electrical issue

BATON ROUGE — Two firefighters were injured after battling a fire that destroyed a home of three in the Iberville Terrace neighborhood, according to the St. George Fire Department.

The fire started at a home on Rue Desiree around 4:09 p.m. on Thursday. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 45 minutes, but not before two firefighters were hurt and the roof of the home collapsed, SGFD said. The firefighters' injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

Three people lost their home in the blaze, according to SGFD, but none of them were reported injured.

The fire department said it is confident the fire was started by an electrical issue, but that the official cause has not been confirmed.