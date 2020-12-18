Latest Weather Blog
Sexual assault charge dropped against rapper Mystikal
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A sexual assault charged was dropped against New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago.
On Thursday, a Caddo Parish grand jury returned a no true bill against Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, news outlets reported.
The district attorney’s office said the case was resubmitted to a second grand jury after “additional evidence and information were discovered.”
Tyler, 50, surrendered to authorities in August 2017 when he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on rape and kidnapping charges. Tyler was accused of a sexual assault at a Shreveport casino in October 2016.
Tyler was later jailed for 1½ years before being released in Feb. 2019 on a $3 million bond.
Mystikal is best known for his 2000 hit, “Shake (it Fast),” which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. His 2000 album “Let’s Get Ready” went multiplatinum.
Tyler previously pleaded guilty in 2003 to forcing his then-hairstylist to perform sexual acts on him and two bodyguards. He was released from a Louisiana prison in 2010 after serving six years for sexual battery and extortion.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine moves into final stage of trials
-
Former LSU football player, Drake Davis scheduled for Friday court appearance
-
Like many US states, La's plan for next round of vaccines has...
-
Rare 'Christmas Star' will appear next week as planets align
-
Thousands of La. healthcare workers already vaccinated; elderly, high-risk could be next...
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round