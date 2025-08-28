Latest Weather Blog
Sex offender undergoing mental evaluation ahead of court hearing Friday
BAKER - Once again, a court hearing for a well-known sex offender has been pushed back.
Mark Russell is scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation Thursday after he slit his wrists last week in an apparent suicide attempt. After that, Russell is expected to be back in court for a status hearing Friday. That will help determine if he is fit to stand trial.
Russell is accused of impersonating a police officer and raping a teenager in April. He was initially arrested and released on a $13,000 bond. After several reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit highlighting concerns over the bail set by Judge Chip Moore, the district attorney filed to have Russell's bond revoked.
Trending News
A judge ordered Russell back into custody last week after he missed a hearing that had already been delayed due to the apparent suicide attempt. Russell was taken into custody in Ascension Parish, where he had been hospitalized, and transferred to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews begin pouring concrete for bridge deck for new City Park Lake...
-
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo welcomes its first dama gazelle calf to the...
-
Louisiana to have a float in 2026 Rose Parade
-
Victoria's Toy Station closing up shop, new business moving into space
-
Southern Give Day takes place Thursday with goal to raise $25 million
Sports Video
-
Saints claim former LSU receiver, Louisiana native off waivers
-
Nussmeier, Sloan on same page ahead of season opener
-
Jay Johnson introduces new team as fall practice approaches
-
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-25: LSU pulls off a legendary comeback to beat Ole...