Sex offender sentenced for sending explicit images to children in 8 states

MAYS LANDING, N.J. - A registered sex offender in New Jersey who admitted enticing a juvenile to create and send him a sexually explicit video is now headed to prison.



Atlantic County prosecutors say Sherman Miller received a 12-year sentence on Friday. The 49-year-old Atlantic City man will have to serve more than 10 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole and will be on lifetime parole supervision.



Miller had pleaded guilty in March to child endangerment.



Authorities have said Miller sent sexually explicit images of himself to children between the ages of 9 and 14 in Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Massachusetts, California, Missouri, South Carolina and Mississippi.