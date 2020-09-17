86°
Sex offender confesses to inappropriate relationship with minor, police say
THIBODAUX - Authorities booked a sex offender with new charges after they uncovered an inappropriate relationship involving a juvenile.
The Thibodaux Police Department arrested 38-year-old Aljyross Smith on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and molestation of a juvenile.
On Wednesday, the department launched an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship between Smith and a juvenile. Police learned Smith allegedly had multiple sexual encounters with a girl under the age of 17.
Smith later confessed to those crimes, police say.
Smith was booked into Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains jailed on a $110,000.00 bond.
