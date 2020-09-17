86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sex offender confesses to inappropriate relationship with minor, police say

2 hours 30 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 2:40 PM September 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - Authorities booked a sex offender with new charges after they uncovered an inappropriate relationship involving a juvenile.

The Thibodaux Police Department arrested 38-year-old Aljyross Smith on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and molestation of a juvenile.

On Wednesday, the department launched an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship between Smith and a juvenile. Police learned Smith allegedly had multiple sexual encounters with a girl under the age of 17.

Smith later confessed to those crimes, police say.

Smith was booked into Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains jailed on a $110,000.00 bond.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days