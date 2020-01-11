Sex offender accused of trying to buy child for sex

HOUMA - State Police detectives say they arrested a man who is registered as a sex offender in Michigan after he was accused of trying to locate and purchase a child for sexual purposes.

30-year-old Wade Perkins, of Grand Isle, was booked on a charge of attempt and conspiracy to commit first-degree rape.

Detectives said they received information that Perkins was attempting to locate and purchase a child between the ages of six and eight for sex. Detectives say they learned through investigative methods that the man was prepared to pay for a 6-year-old girl in order to have a sexual encounter with the child.



Perkins was taken into custody and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.



The investigation is on-going and additional criminal charges are expected. It is being carried out by LSP detectives along with Homeland Security and police in Houma.



