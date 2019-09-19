81°
Latest Weather Blog
Sex crime suspect says underage girl's family attacked him
MONROE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old said he was beaten by the girl's family after they caught the two together.
News outlets report 18-year-old Javionne Thomas is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
A Monroe sheriff's arrest report says deputies responded to a call of an injured person early Sunday morning. Thomas told deputies he was having sex with a girl and was caught by her family who attacked him before he fled.
While investigating the report, deputies say they discovered the girl was a minor. Thomas denied knowing her age and declined to pursue battery charges against the family.
Thomas was booked into jail after being released from a hospital. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies investigating vehicle burglary in Ascension Parish
-
Major flooding in parts of Texas due to Imelda
-
I-10 closed, flooding reported in Texas due to Imelda
-
BREC approves master plan to remodel Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Candidates ready for first Louisiana governor's race debate
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar