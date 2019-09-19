81°
Sex crime suspect says underage girl's family attacked him

2 hours 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 September 19, 2019 10:51 AM September 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Monroe News Star
MONROE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old said he was beaten by the girl's family after they caught the two together.
  
News outlets report 18-year-old Javionne Thomas is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
  
A Monroe sheriff's arrest report says deputies responded to a call of an injured person early Sunday morning. Thomas told deputies he was having sex with a girl and was caught by her family who attacked him before he fled.
  
While investigating the report, deputies say they discovered the girl was a minor. Thomas denied knowing her age and declined to pursue battery charges against the family.
  
Thomas was booked into jail after being released from a hospital. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
