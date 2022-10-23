80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sewer fees to rise for East Baton Rouge Parish customers

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Monday, January 04 2016 Jan 4, 2016 January 04, 2016 10:30 AM January 04, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - The cost of water consumption is on the rise in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The 4 percent increase in residents' sewer bills began on Jan. 1 with the funding going toward financing a federally mandated sewer system overhaul. It's the 13th consecutive year, residents have seen their bills go up.

Year to year, the increases are mostly negligible. In 2015, the average sewer user fee for 8,600 gallons of water per month was $45.67. The 2016 average will tick up to $47.50 a month.

That's an increase of $1.83 per month, or about $22 a year.

East Baton Rouge has amassed tremendous debt to pay for the total rehabilitation of the crumbling sewer system, prone to backups that can cause sewage to flow into residential streets and people's homes during heavy rains.

