Latest Weather Blog
Sewer fees to rise for East Baton Rouge Parish customers
BATON ROUGE - The cost of water consumption is on the rise in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Trending News
The 4 percent increase in residents' sewer bills began on Jan. 1 with the funding going toward financing a federally mandated sewer system overhaul. It's the 13th consecutive year, residents have seen their bills go up.
Year to year, the increases are mostly negligible. In 2015, the average sewer user fee for 8,600 gallons of water per month was $45.67. The 2016 average will tick up to $47.50 a month.
That's an increase of $1.83 per month, or about $22 a year.
East Baton Rouge has amassed tremendous debt to pay for the total rehabilitation of the crumbling sewer system, prone to backups that can cause sewage to flow into residential streets and people's homes during heavy rains.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman
-
WATCH: Arson ruled cause of massive fire at vacant house off Government...
-
After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns
-
Police looking for gunman after shooting at SU fraternity party left 11...
-
Two suspects taken to jail after shooting at Southern fraternity shooting leaves...