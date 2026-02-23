Sewage nightmare: Baton Rouge woman battles repeated backups in new home

BATON ROUGE - Sewage is backing up into one woman's home off of Mickens Road. She sat down to speak with 2 On Your Side after a plumber told her the problem is under her slab.

At Judy Moore's home in Copper Oaks, the cleaning supplies are propped up against the kitchen counter, and a shop vac is nearby.

"I didn't want it to ruin my floor," said Moore.

Recently, and on several occasions before that, Moore has cleaned sewage from her bathroom floors. It's bubbled up from the shower drain and in her toilet bowls. For hours, she's unable to use her bathroom.

"I just can't take too much more of this," she said.

In this case, Moore is thankful she lost her sense of smell. Talaina Cureton says her aunt's home smells like sewage when the drains overflow.

Moore bought the home new in 2024, and the problem started soon after.

"I said, 'This is not supposed to happen,'" said Moore.

Cureton is visiting from Chicago and extended her stay to help Moore sort out the problem. She called the home warranty company, which sent out a plumber. They didn't have good news.

"He was like, well, honestly, it's on the developer. It's not on your aunt; she shouldn't be paying it because it's not piped correctly," said Cureton.

The problem might have occurred long before the walls were built. Cureton and Moore were told the trouble is under the concrete slab, and now they're trying to get in touch with the home builder, Century Complete. Moore doesn't think she should have to pay for the sewage issue.

"She is on a fixed income, and if it is actually a defect in what they built, then they need to correct it, not her," said Cureton.

Century Complete is now in receipt of Moore's inquiry and says it will be in contact with her about the issue.