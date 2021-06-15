Severe wreck in Livingston Parish injured two on Monday, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A severe crash in Denham Springs left two people injured on Monday afternoon, according to a representative from the Denham Springs Police Department.

Police say it was around noon when one vehicle was traveling westbound on Florida Boulevard and then crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic before stopping on the shoulder of the road.

Authorities go on to say, at this point the vehicle then T-boned a second automobile that had paused for a stop sign on Walnut Street. Both vehicles overturned as a result of the collision.

AirMed was summoned to rush both drivers to a medical facility for their injuries. At least one driver remains hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

Police say no citations have been issued at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.