Severe weather threat returns on Friday evening

Mostly clear conditions will continue until Friday evening.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The rest of the showers and storms are continuing to move off to the east. Conditions will be mostly clear for the rest of the day, with some humidity and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low 80s and there will be ample moisture for a few afternoon showers for areas close to the coast. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

Friday & Saturday: On Friday, the northern parts of the WBRZ viewing area are under a level 3/5 “enhanced risk” while southern parts are under a level 2/5 “slight risk” for severe weather. Several bands of storms are set to move through beginning in the evening hours Friday and continuing through the day on Saturday. The highest threat will be damaging straight-line winds. Heavy rain is likely in isolated areas especially in Mississippi and areas near the Mississippi border. Tornado formation will also be possible and will be most likely in areas further north. Conditions will clear by Saturday evening.

Up Next: Sunday is looking mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. The clear conditions will continue into Monday too. Afternoon pop-up showers will be back in the forecast on Tuesday afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+, and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.