Severe weather threat over, warm & breezy afternoon

Today and Tonight: The severe thunderstorms we saw overnight have pushed well to the east. Now we will wait on a cold front which will move through the region tonight, clearing us out. Until then, a spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out through the afternoon. Highs will be warm today, in the mid 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the west 10 - 20 mph. Tonight, clouds will begin to clear out with lows dropping into the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead:

By Saturday night, a cold front will cross the region the air will cool and dry slightly by Sunday. The morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s followed by a sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 80 degrees. Similar weather will carry into Monday with afternoon highs trending up into the mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will come during the latter half of next week.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



