Severe weather threat over, clearing out by tonight

Today and Tonight:

After a rough night of severe weather across southeast Louisiana, things are beginning to quiet down. A few showers and storms will linger through late morning/early afternoon. By this evening, a cold front will sweep through the region, clearing us out of any cloud over. Highs today will be in the low 80s, with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s overnight.



Looking Ahead:



Sunday will be beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. High pressure will be in control of our weather into Monday, keeping things fairly quiet. By Tuesday, we expect another round of showers and thunderstorms across the region. The chance for rain will linger into the end of next week as well.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

