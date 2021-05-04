71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Severe weather threat ends, showers may linger into Wednesday

1 hour 32 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, May 04 2021 May 4, 2021 May 04, 2021 6:56 PM May 04, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

Tonight: While the threat for severe weather has ended, rain remains possible. The area will go in and out of clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the northwest and temperatures will back off into the mid 60s.

 

Up Next: Wednesday morning will have a few leftover showers and storms mainly for areas south and east of Baton Rouge. Then the clearing will begin. Some drier air will move in and Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The drier air mass and light northerly winds will really pay dividends on Wednesday night as many low temperatures find their way into the upper 50s to begin Thursday. Sunshine is expected to carry into another afternoon in the low to mid 80s with repeat conditions on Friday and Saturday. From the back half of the weekend into early next week, humidity will gradually build back into the region with lows returning to the upper 60s and enough moisture to spark some afternoon showers.

--Josh

