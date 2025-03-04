Severe weather threat ends, remaining breezy on a cooler Wednesday

All clear! The severe weather threat has come to an end for the entire viewing area. Great weather conditions are expected the next few days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will rapidly clear in the overnight hours. Lows will be near 51 degrees under clear skies. Complete and total sunshine is expected on Wednesday. Highs will make it to near 66 degrees. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the WNW at 15-25 mph.

Up next: Wednesday night will feature our lows dipping back into the upper 30s. Thursday will continue the nice conditions with only some higher level clouds being noticed. Clouds and temperatures will increase on Friday ahead of our next storm system. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through during the first half of the weekend. Sunshine and cooler temperatures will return for Sunday and Monday.

– Balin

