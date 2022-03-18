Latest Weather Blog
Severe weather threat over, sunny by this afternoon
The Tornado Watch has been cancelled for the entire WBRZ viewing area.
RISK IS MOVING EAST— Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) March 18, 2022
I am breaking down all the changing details LIVE on 2une In.
CLICK to watch live: https://t.co/LpdS0fJMms pic.twitter.com/GdForjMHXP
Today & Tonight: This storm system will continue to drive eastward through the day and clearing skies are expected by this afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with highs in the upper 70s. It will get a little chilly overnight with lows in the 40s.
Looking Ahead: The weekend will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine. Mornings will be on the chilly side in the 40s, but the afternoons will be warm in the 70s. Past the weekend, our next storm system will roll in Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. The timing will still need to be monitored in the coming days, but right now we are eyeing Tuesday afternoon and evening for the most active time period. Stay tuned to the Storm Station over the weekend for the latest.
