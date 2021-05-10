Severe weather rolls through south Louisiana Monday

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday, rain swept through the capital region during pre-dawn hours, leaving some parts of the city with dangerously high water. By 5 a.m., there was a lull in the stormy weather and pockets of water in city streets receded.

But as of 8 a.m., bad weather crept back into the region.

Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are currently under a Flash Flood until noon.

In addition to this, earlier in the morning, a Tornado Warning was issued for Gonzales, Sorrento, and LaPlace, and remained in effect until 10:30 a.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas were also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that ended at 10 a.m.

The parishes included in the Severe Thunderstorm Warning were:

-East Baton Rouge

-Ascension Parish

-Livingston Parish

-Iberville Parish

-St. James Parish

-Tangipahoa Parish

-Assumption Parish

At that time, officials warned that 60 mph wind gusts were expected, along with the potential of penny-size hail. They added that strong winds and rain may also damage roofs, siding, and trees.

The national weather service said, "For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building."

