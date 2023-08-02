Severe weather impacting Baton Rouge area Wednesday - Track live updates here

82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 hour 53 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, August 02 2023 Aug 2, 2023 August 02, 2023 4:42 PM August 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the capital area late Wednesday afternoon. 

Watch live weather coverage here.

Track live updates from the Storm Station team below.

