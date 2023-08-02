82°
Latest Weather Blog
Severe weather impacting Baton Rouge area Wednesday - Track live updates here
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the capital area late Wednesday afternoon.
Watch live weather coverage here.
Track live updates from the Storm Station team below.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana touts overall improvement in latest LEAP scores - See how each...
-
After cross drop at WBR gas station, drivers struggling to get reimbursed...
-
Central Police Department to patrol BREC's Frenchtown Conservation Area after drowning last...
-
'It's not fair:' Two Gonzales towing companies file lawsuit against city after...
-
New state laws going into effect Tuesday - See what the legislature...