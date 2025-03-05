Severe weather hits Darrow neighborhood, multiple houses damaged

ASCENSION PARISH - Strong winds tore through a neighborhood in Darrow damaging four homes on River Road. There were no injuries.

St. Amant Fire Chief James Leblanc says while looking at the scene, the damages look to be moderate to severe.

"We've already determined that there are no gas gas leaks, it does appear that some of these homes have actually shifted off the slabs," he said.

Leblanc says they received calls from the Darrow community of possible storm damage at around 5 p.m. They're speculating the cause may be tornadoes.

"With the damage I'm seeing to all of these homes, it does seem like a tornado definitely touched down," he said.

Officials were working to clean up the scene by putting tarp on the homes to prevent further damage. Leblanc says the National Weather Service could send a survey team to the area tomorrow to assess the damages and to determine if a tornado was the cause.