Severe weather, hail threatens Baton Rouge area overnight and into Wednesday morning

The Storm Prediction Center carries a 2/5 “slight” risk for severe weather for the WBRZ Weather forecast area through Wednesday morning. Gusty wind and hail are the main threats.



Tonight: With muggy lows in the upper 60s, a line of rain and thunderstorms will move into northwestern parishes and counties after 3am and the Baton Rouge area closer to dawn Wednesday. The leading edge of the activity could come with some damaging wind gusts or hail. Since the best chance for strong storms could be while many are asleep, turn on a NOAA Weather Radio or activate warnings on the WBRZ Weather App so you can be aware.

Up Next: A squall line will move through the area Wednesday morning. One or two strong storms could produce damaging wind gusts or hail. Conditions will improve by the afternoon, as sunny skies and drier air return for the remainder of the week. More aggressive warming is expected over the weekend and highs could break into the 90s for the first time this season by Saturday or Sunday.