Severe Weather Awareness Week concludes

Meteorologically speaking, it is now severe weather season for Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. While tornadoes, damaging thunderstorm winds, large hail, and flash floods can occur at any time of the year, now through May is the time in which these hazards most often occur. As such, the week of February 29th, 2016 has been designated "Severe Weather Awareness Week" for Louisiana. As we flip the calendar from February to March, take a few minutes each day to be sure you and your family are aware and prepared for severe weather hazards before they happen.

What can you do to be ready? Develop a severe weather plan. The National Weather Service says that post-storm interviews with survivors confirm that having a safety plan in place greatly increases the chance of survival. A successful severe weather plan consists of knowing the meanings of watches and warnings, knowing safety rules pertinent to each severe weather hazard and having a reliable source of weather and emergency information.

On average, there are 37 tornadoes per year in Louisiana. Locally, Southeastern Louisiana only dealt with nine confirmed tornadoes. One of these was a strong EF-2 near Amite, causing $400 thousand dollars in damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported with any the Louisiana tornado events last year.

There were 10 hail reports, several of which measured at least 1.75 inches. There were 41 damaging wind reports from severe thunderstorms. The strongest storm produced a wind gust of 90mph near Crescent.

That concludes Severe Weather Awareness Week 2016. Stay ahead of severe weather and stay in touch with our weather team on social media:

Facebook: WBRZ Weather

Twitter: @2StormView

@Pat_Shingleton

@Josh_Eachus

@RG3wbrz

@KellerWatts