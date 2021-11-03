56°
Severe traffic jams across BR as crews clean up debris from truck that lost its load on I-12 W at Airline

Wednesday, November 03 2021
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Traffic along a number of major roads in Baton Rouge is at a standstill Wednesday morning.

The traffic jams are due to a 5:30 a.m. incident along I-12 West at Airline involving a truck that was hauling a load of granite countertops and lost its load.

The driver of the 'GEO Family Enterprise LLC' truck said he had to slam on his brakes when another vehicle suddenly cut in front of him. 

At this point, the countertops fell off his truck and shattered all over the roadway.

As a result, multiple lanes of traffic along I-12 West at Airline are blocked and crews are working to clean up the debris. 

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries.

As drivers who would normally travel along I-12 West during their morning commute resort to using surface streets, traffic along surface streets such as Florida Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway has become bumper-to-bumper. 

For some, a morning commute that would normally take 20 minutes, may take as much as two hours.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

