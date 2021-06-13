Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of metro Baton Rouge

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 7PM for the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of the WBRZ viewing area in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concern in any stronger storms that develop.

NEW: The SPC has outlined portions of SE Louisiana and SW Mississippi in a slight risk mainly for the threat of damaging winds in a few storms this evening and tonight. Not a guarantee, but we'll keep an eye on it. pic.twitter.com/8OTgDm1owH — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) June 13, 2021







