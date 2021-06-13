Latest Weather Blog
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of metro Baton Rouge
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 7PM for the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of the WBRZ viewing area in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concern in any stronger storms that develop.
NEW: The SPC has outlined portions of SE Louisiana and SW Mississippi in a slight risk mainly for the threat of damaging winds in a few storms this evening and tonight. Not a guarantee, but we'll keep an eye on it. pic.twitter.com/8OTgDm1owH— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) June 13, 2021
*SEVERE T-STORM WATCH* for the shaded area. We're tracking storms, and will bring you warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/TsAux6oUFo— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 13, 2021
