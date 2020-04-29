Latest Weather Blog
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 9am Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 9am Wednesday.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for storms to produce damaging winds in excess of 60mph, torrential rain, hail and possibly a tornado in and around the watch area. Be alert to threatening weather conditions, later statements and possible warnings.
A well-organized squall line will continue a general south-southeastward progression across the region through the early morning hours. Damaging winds will be the most likely threat hazard, but hail is also possible. The squall line will move through the area by mid-morning Wednesday. Conditions will improve by the afternoon, as sunny skies and drier air return for the remainder of the week. More aggressive warming is expected over the weekend and highs could break into the 90s for the first time this season by Saturday or Sunday.
Remember, a watch means, “conditions are favorable, and a particular threat could develop” and a warning means, “that threat is happening and you should take action immediately.” If a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact.
