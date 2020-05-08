SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 8pm Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. James and St. Mary Parishes until 8pm Friday.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for storms to produce damaging winds in excess of 60mph, torrential rain, hail and possibly a tornado in and around the watch area. Be alert to threatening weather conditions, later statements and possible warnings. For more on severe weather safety, CLICK HERE.

Thunderstorms are beginning to intensify along a boundary that developed due to earlier storms across Louisiana. A line that is showing a bowing appearance on radar indicates that a threat for damaging winds will increase this afternoon as storms move southeastward along the boundary. An isolated tornado and large hail will also be possible with the strongest storms this afternoon.

Remember, a watch means, “conditions are favorable, and a particular threat could develop” and a warning means, “that threat is happening and you should take action immediately.” If a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact.

