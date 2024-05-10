SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 5am Friday for parishes, counties north of I-10

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 5am Friday.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to produce damaging wind gusts and hail in and close to the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

Intense thunderstorms observed over central Louisiana around midnight will track east-southeastward across the watch area. Damaging winds in excess of 60mph and isolated gusts up to 80mph will be possible with these storms.

