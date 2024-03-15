SEVERE T-STORM WATCH issued for much of Capital Area until 7pm Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 7pm Friday.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means the in and near the watch area thunderstorms will be capable of producing Winds of 58 mph or higher, Hail one inch in diameter or larger and possibly even a tornado.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. As those showers and thunderstorms occur, the afternoon and evening commute could slow down at times and outdoor activities may be threatened by lightning. The precipitation will not be constant and skies will remain mostly cloudy otherwise. Any breaks of sunshine will only bump unseasonably warm temperatures further into the low 80s.

The potential for severe weather is increasing as the atmosphere becomes increasingly unstable due to warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. A wave of energy along with a southward advancing cold front will move over the SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH area this afternoon firing off showers and thunderstorms. Large hail and damaging gusts, and even a tornado or two will be possible.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect showers and thunderstorms to taper through the evening hours as a slow moving cold front stalls over the area. Skies will stay mainly cloudy and since the front wont fully pass through, low temperatures will keep to the mid 60s. The cold front will still be stalled over the I-10/12 corridor on Saturday. However, given the weak and stalling nature of the front, a relative lull in precipitation is expected. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible as daytime heating occurs, but not nearly as numerous as Friday and then what will follow on Sunday.

As for the Wearin’ of the Green parade, while it is never a bad idea to be prepared for a passing shower, a lot of dry time is expected. Temperatures will move from the upper 60s in the morning to the low 80s in the afternoon.

Given the parade and many other outdoor events slated for the weekend, it will be important to keep tabs on the Storm Station forecast, especially regarding any possibility of lightning. Have an indoor contingency nearby in the event of a thunderstorm.

Up Next: The cold front is expected to get a significant push south later Sunday. A final batch of more widespread rain and thunderstorms will press through. Over the three day stretch, this frontal system will drop about 1-3” of rain. Behind the front, expect a substantial drop in temperatures for the beginning of next week. Thermometers will be several degrees below average which is mid 70s over low 50s for the time of year. Some more lows in the 40s are likely. The area will be dry Monday through Wednesday.

