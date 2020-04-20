67°
Latest Weather Blog
Severe Sunday weather leaves damage behind in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH - Sunday's severe weather has left some damage to a lot of homes in Louisiana.
Residents of Vernon Parish have been posting pictures and videos of the damage left behind from tornadoes and thunder storms. Residents have been dealing with power outages, massive trees blocking roads, and some flooding.
You can view the damage on the Vernon Parish Sheriff Department's Facebook Page.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
PPE donations to healthcare workers in East Feliciana
-
Deputy hit by off-road utility vehicle in Ascension Parish
-
Gov. Edwards joins Mayor Broome to discuss military COVID-19 response
-
Social distancing is the new normal
-
Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces online musical performance series as a response...