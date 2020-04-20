Severe Sunday weather leaves damage behind in Vernon Parish

67°
3 hours 2 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 April 19, 2020 10:20 PM April 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

VERNON PARISH - Sunday's severe weather has left some damage to a lot of homes in Louisiana.

Residents of Vernon Parish have been posting pictures and videos of the damage left behind from tornadoes and thunder storms. Residents have been dealing with power outages, massive trees blocking roads, and some flooding. 

You can view the damage on the Vernon Parish Sheriff Department's Facebook Page.

