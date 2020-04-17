Severe storms possible this weekend

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Clouds will be increasing through the morning hours leading to mostly cloudy skies through the day. This is associated with wind directions coming out of the southeast which will also allow for some spotty showers to develop through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warming into the 70s around 10 AM, as highs peak near 81°. Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight, as temperatures slowly cool to overnight lows near 64°.

Up Next: Rain and storm chances increase over the weekend, as strong to severe storms will be possible on Sunday. High temperatures will stay slightly above average through the week, as storms return Wednesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

Conditions have been dry and temperatures have been relatively cool over the last several days, but that begins to change today. The driving force today will be winds shifting onshore and from the southeast, helping to increase cloud cover, dewpoints, and temperatures. The enhanced atmospheric moisture today will provide a slight chance of a shower, but an approaching frontal system will bring showers and storms across our area Saturday and Sunday. The main concern will be damaging wind, tornadoes, and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our area in an enhanced (3 out of 5) category for severe weather with portions south of I-10 in the slight (2 out of 5) category. Storms will begin to move in late Saturday and ramp up in intensity through Sunday afternoon. Make sure to stay weather aware as weather watches and warnings will be likely. Drier conditions starting Monday as highs stay above average through the week. Storms return on Wednesday before clouds finally break approaching next weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

