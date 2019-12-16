70°
Severe crash on I-110 SB at Airline leaves one person dead, another in critical condition

Monday, December 16 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Officials say an early morning accident has claimed one person's life and left another in critical condition.  

The crash occurred just prior to 7:30 a.m. Monday, at I-110 southbound at the Airline exit. 

WBRZ is monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates as officials respond to the crash. 

