Severe crash on I-110 SB at Airline leaves one person dead, another in critical condition
BATON ROUGE – Officials say an early morning accident has claimed one person's life and left another in critical condition.
The crash occurred just prior to 7:30 a.m. Monday, at I-110 southbound at the Airline exit.
WBRZ is monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates as officials respond to the crash.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bad crash on I-110 S exit 5B (Airline) car ran off roadway. pic.twitter.com/gmRCOli7V6— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 16, 2019