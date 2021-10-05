79°
Several wanted for stealing from multiple Lowe's locations

Monday, October 04 2021
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for men tied to a string of shoplifting from multiple Lowe's locations in the capital area.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the men stole power tools from the Lowe's on South Mall Drive Sept. 21.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office also reported three men stole $1,500 in lawn equipment from a Lowe's in Gonzales the following week. It's unclear whether the crimes are connected.

Anyone with information should contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-8784 or (225)389-5000.

