Several vehicles damaged after hitting pothole on I-110
BATON ROUGE - Crews blocked off part of I-110 before the Governor's Mansion curve after several vehicles were damaged by a pothole Monday morning.
DOTD reported a southbound lane on the interstate was closed near Scenic Highway around 6:30 a.m. due to the damage. A crew was seen patching the roadway around 7 a.m..
Several cars damaged after hitting a pothole on I-110 at Scenic Hwy. Right lane now blocked. pic.twitter.com/CdwgEMHTvQ— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) March 14, 2022
I-110 South has since fully reopened in the area.
